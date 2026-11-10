The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner Bros

Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will leave their positions as co-heads of DC Studios on December 1. They will be replaced by Jeremy Latcham, who previously worked on Marvel films, including "Iron Man" and "The Avengers." Meduza reports, according to UNN.

Details

Gunn and Safran took over DC Studios in October 2022 and announced a major reboot of the DC cinematic universe. However, they did not have time to implement all the planned projects.

During their tenure, the studio released three films — "Superman," "Supergirl," and "Clayface" — as well as three series — "The Penguin," the second season of "Peacemaker," and "Lanterns."

Why Gunn is leaving DC Studios

The personnel changes are being linked to a change in ownership of Warner Bros., which owns DC Studios. In October 2026, the company was acquired by Paramount Skydance, led by David Ellison, the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

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At the same time, it is currently unknown whether Gunn and Safran were forced to leave their positions or made the decision themselves.

The new head of DC Studios, Jeremy Latcham, worked at Marvel Studios from 2004 to 2017, where he participated in the creation of popular superhero franchises.

In particular, he worked with James Gunn on the first "Guardians of the Galaxy," which was released in 2014 and brought the director worldwide fame.

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