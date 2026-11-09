Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went on a romantic date in New York

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American supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi have made New Yorkers witnesses to their whirlwind romance, and their latest public appearance looks as though it came straight out of a romantic comedy, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

The couple was spotted in New York’s West Village neighborhood on Sunday: they bought coffee and then settled on some steps outside a building to enjoy the cool autumn weather and each other’s company.

The lovebirds looked perfectly happy sitting side by side on the steps, chatting and enjoying the autumn atmosphere.

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The publication previously reported that Kendall and Jacob went on another date in New York this weekend — on Saturday, they attended a performance of "Paranormal Activity" at the August Wilson Theatre.

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Last weekend, the couple also attended Kendall’s Halloween-themed birthday party at the Chateau Marmont hotel; in addition, they have been spotted together repeatedly in a wide variety of places — from London to Hawaii.