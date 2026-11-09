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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went on a romantic date in New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi bought coffee and sat on the steps in the West Village. The couple also attended a show and a party.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi went on a romantic date in New York
The Image Direct

American supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi have made New Yorkers witnesses to their whirlwind romance, and their latest public appearance looks as though it came straight out of a romantic comedy, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

The couple was spotted in New York’s West Village neighborhood on Sunday: they bought coffee and then settled on some steps outside a building to enjoy the cool autumn weather and each other’s company.

The lovebirds looked perfectly happy sitting side by side on the steps, chatting and enjoying the autumn atmosphere.

The Image Direct

The publication previously reported that Kendall and Jacob went on another date in New York this weekend — on Saturday, they attended a performance of "Paranormal Activity" at the August Wilson Theatre.

Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne19.09.26, 09:32 • 37469 views

Last weekend, the couple also attended Kendall’s Halloween-themed birthday party at the Chateau Marmont hotel; in addition, they have been spotted together repeatedly in a wide variety of places — from London to Hawaii.

Antonina Tumanova

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