The deficit in foreign trade in goods reached $3.2 billion in two months

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-February this year amounted to $3.2 billion. This is evidenced by the data published by the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

For 2 months of 2024, the trade turnover amounted to USD 16.8 billion. At the same time, Ukraine imported goods worth $10 billion and exported goods worth $6.8 billion. Thus, foreign trade in goods fell by $3.2 billion.

Taxed imports amounted to $8.8 billion, or 88% of total imported goods.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:

China - $2 billion,

Poland - $1.1 billion,

Germany - $769 million.

Ukraine exported most of its products to:

Poland - by $649 million,

Spain - by $624 million,

China - by $504 million.

These categories of goods accounted for 67% of the total volume of imported goods in January-February 2024:

machinery, equipment and transport - $3.5 billion,

chemical products - $1.8 billion,

fuel and energy - $1.3 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine were:

food products - $4.5 billion,

Metals and metal products - $726 million,

mineral products - $587 million.

Recall

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February from 4.7% in January, with food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increasing by 2.6% yoy, while utility prices remained unchanged and transportation prices slightly decreased.