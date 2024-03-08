The deficit in foreign trade in goods reached $3.2 billion in two months
Kyiv • UNN
In January-February 2024, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods reached $3.2 billion, with imports amounting to $10 billion and exports to $6.8 billion.
The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-February this year amounted to $3.2 billion. This is evidenced by the data published by the State Customs Service, UNN reports.
Details
For 2 months of 2024, the trade turnover amounted to USD 16.8 billion. At the same time, Ukraine imported goods worth $10 billion and exported goods worth $6.8 billion. Thus, foreign trade in goods fell by $3.2 billion.
Taxed imports amounted to $8.8 billion, or 88% of total imported goods.
Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:
- China - $2 billion,
- Poland - $1.1 billion,
- Germany - $769 million.
Ukraine exported most of its products to:
- Poland - by $649 million,
- Spain - by $624 million,
- China - by $504 million.
These categories of goods accounted for 67% of the total volume of imported goods in January-February 2024:
- machinery, equipment and transport - $3.5 billion,
- chemical products - $1.8 billion,
- fuel and energy - $1.3 billion.
The top three most exported goods from Ukraine were:
- food products - $4.5 billion,
- Metals and metal products - $726 million,
- mineral products - $587 million.
Recall
Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February from 4.7% in January, with food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increasing by 2.6% yoy, while utility prices remained unchanged and transportation prices slightly decreased.