In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
The deficit in foreign trade in goods reached $3.2 billion in two months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23449 views

In January-February 2024, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods reached $3.2 billion, with imports amounting to $10 billion and exports to $6.8 billion.

The deficit in foreign trade in goods reached $3.2 billion in two months

The deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods in January-February this year amounted to $3.2 billion. This is evidenced by the data published by the State Customs Service, UNN reports.

Details

For 2 months of 2024, the trade turnover amounted to USD 16.8 billion. At the same time, Ukraine imported goods worth $10 billion and exported goods worth $6.8 billion. Thus, foreign trade in goods fell by $3.2 billion.

Taxed imports amounted to $8.8 billion, or 88% of total imported goods.

Countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods:

  • China - $2 billion, 
  • Poland - $1.1 billion,
  • Germany - $769 million.

Ukraine exported most of its products to:

  • Poland - by $649 million, 
  • Spain - by $624 million, 
  • China - by $504 million.

These categories of goods accounted for 67% of the total volume of imported goods in January-February 2024:

  • machinery, equipment and transport - $3.5 billion, 
  • chemical products - $1.8 billion, 
  • fuel and energy - $1.3 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine were:

  • food products - $4.5 billion, 
  • Metals and metal products - $726 million, 
  • mineral products - $587 million.

Recall

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 4.3% in February from 4.7% in January, with food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increasing by 2.6% yoy, while utility prices remained unchanged and transportation prices slightly decreased.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
Spain
Germany
China
Ukraine
Poland
