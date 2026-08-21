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The Defense Forces struck a storage facility for attack UAVs and the enemy’s ground-based repeaters in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Ukrainian military struck UAV storage and launch facilities, warehouses, and Russian command posts. Six ground-based repeaters were also destroyed in Crimea.

The Defense Forces struck a storage facility for attack UAVs and the enemy’s ground-based repeaters in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a storage site for attack UAVs, logistics warehouses, command posts and ground-based repeaters belonging to the enemy, UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, on August 20 and during the night of August 21, 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor.

A site for the storage, preparation and launch of attack UAVs was struck in the area of the city of Donetsk, Donetsk region. In addition, an enemy logistics warehouse was struck in Novosilske, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine's Crimea 

- the statement said.

Ukrainian troops also struck two enemy command posts — in Zaporizke, Donetsk region, and Kobilne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Defense Forces struck a bridge used by the enemy and the occupiers' drone warehouses, the General Staff reports19.08.26, 16:59 • 3558 views

Among other things, six ground-based repeaters for controlling Geran/Gerbera-type attack UAVs were struck in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea: two in Sterehushche, three in the area of Olenivka, and one in Chornomorske.

According to the General Staff, a ground-based repeater ensures the transmission of control and communication signals between the operator and the drone, extending the range and stability of its use.

Defense Forces struck Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm more than 1,500 km away - General Staff21.08.26, 12:51 • 4364 views

Antonina Tumanova

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