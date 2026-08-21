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Defense Forces struck Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm more than 1,500 km away - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6068 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil refinery in Perm and the Marinovka airfield. A fire was recorded at the plant; the damage is being assessed.

Defense Forces struck Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm more than 1,500 km away - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the enemy's "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and "Marinovka" airfield were hit, UNN writes.

On the night of August 21, 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery in Perm, Perm Krai, Russia. A fire was recorded on the premises of the facility

- the General Staff reported.

The oil refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" is one of Russia's leading oil-refining enterprises, located in Perm. The plant's design capacity is more than 13 million tonnes of oil per year .

The plant processes oil and produces more than 60 types of products.

The depth of oil refining is approximately 98 percent — one of the highest figures among all of Russia's oil-refining enterprises.

The facility is involved in supplying the Russian army.

The "Marinovka" airfield in Russia's Volgograd region was also hit

- the General Staff noted.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-3421.08.26, 11:31 • 20466 views

Julia Shramko

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