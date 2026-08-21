Defense Forces struck Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm more than 1,500 km away - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian oil refinery in Perm and the Marinovka airfield. A fire was recorded at the plant; the damage is being assessed.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the enemy's "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery and "Marinovka" airfield were hit, UNN writes.
On the night of August 21, 2026, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery in Perm, Perm Krai, Russia. A fire was recorded on the premises of the facility
The oil refinery is located more than 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine's border.
"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" is one of Russia's leading oil-refining enterprises, located in Perm. The plant's design capacity is more than 13 million tonnes of oil per year .
The plant processes oil and produces more than 60 types of products.
The depth of oil refining is approximately 98 percent — one of the highest figures among all of Russia's oil-refining enterprises.
The facility is involved in supplying the Russian army.
The "Marinovka" airfield in Russia's Volgograd region was also hit
The extent of the damage is being clarified.
Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-3421.08.26, 11:31 • 20466 views