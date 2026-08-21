Zelenskyy confirmed hit of oil refinery in Perm and Marinovka airfield, damage to Su-34

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that an oil refinery in Perm, a military airfield in the Volgograd region, and targets in the Black Sea were hit, and reported the results of previous strikes, including on a Su-34 and the occupiers’ drone base, UNN writes.

We continue using our long-range sanctions to return the consequences of the war to where it came from. This night, our deep strikes hit an oil refinery in Perm, more than 1,600 kilometers from the border, and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region. There were also results in the waters of the Black Sea - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "we also have confirmed results from previous strikes: a Russian Su-34 aircraft was damaged at the Akhtubinsk airfield. The distance is about 600 kilometers from the front line. And in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, nearly 180 kilometers away, a site for the storage, preparation, and launch of attack drones used by the Russians to strike our people was hit."

"I thank all units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for their precision and accuracy. Glory to Ukraine!" the President emphasized.

Attack reported on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Perm