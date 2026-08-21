Attack reported on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Perm

An attack on one of Russia's largest oil refineries is being reported in Perm, Russian Federation, monitoring resources reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"An oil refinery was attacked in Perm," the Exilenova+ Telegram channel reports.

According to reports, "locals reported a series of explosions at the oil refinery."

The Supernova+ Telegram channel indicates that the facility in question is the "PNOS" refinery ("Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez").

"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" is one of Russia's largest oil refineries, with a capacity of nearly 13 million tonnes per year. It supplies fuel both to the civilian sector and the needs of the Russian army, the Security Service of Ukraine reported earlier.