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Defense Forces struck a bridge used by the enemy and the occupiers' drone warehouses, the General Staff reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2654 views

The Defense Forces struck a bridge over the Molochna River, UAV warehouses, a repeater, and the enemy's command posts. Losses are being уточнюються.

Defense Forces struck a bridge used by the enemy and the occupiers' drone warehouses, the General Staff reports
Illustrative photo

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on UAV storage facilities, control equipment, a bridge and other important enemy targets, UNN reports.

During the night of August 19, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a road bridge over the Molochna River near Molochansk in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy uses the structure to support military logistics

- the General Staff reported.

"In addition, three enemy UAV storage facilities were struck in the areas of Novopetrykivka and Novotroitske in Donetsk region and Lobacheve in Luhansk region. Ukrainian soldiers also struck a ground-based repeater for controlling Geran/Gerbera-type attack UAVs in Olenivka in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, as well as a UAV command post near Verkhnii Rohachyk in Kherson region," the General Staff added.

According to the General Staff, "among other targets, a logistics and materiel storage facility in Kadiivka, Luhansk region, and an area where the enemy's weapons and military equipment were concentrated in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, were struck."

The occupiers' losses are being уточнені.

Defense Forces struck ammunition depot and occupiers’ drone control posts - General Staff18.08.26, 12:22 • 3224 views

Julia Shramko

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