The Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region - Kovalenko

Ukrainian soldiers continue the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Despite the Kremlin's statements that the Russian military allegedly liberated the territory of the region, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this direction continues.

"The Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region," the statement said.

Kovalenko also added that the enemy's assault attempts in the border area of Sumy region are actively stopped by the Ukrainian military.

Today, April 26, Russian media reported that the head of the Russian General Staff reported to Putin on the completion of the liberation of the Kursk region from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the defense operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the Kursk region continues, there is no threat of encirclement of our units, and the statements of the Russian Federation are propaganda.