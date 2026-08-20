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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck two airfields with drones and the "Tamanneftegaz" terminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported strikes on airfields in Donetsk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the destruction of two radar systems. The "Tamanneftegaz" terminal was damaged.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck two airfields with drones and the "Tamanneftegaz" terminal

During the night of August 20, operators from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully struck important Russian military facilities. The report was issued by the DIU, according to UNN.

Details

Soldiers from the DIU’s Unmanned Systems Department struck sites storing and launching enemy drones at two airfields — in temporarily occupied Donetsk and in the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

From these locations, the aggressor state regularly carried out terrorist launches of attack drones against civilian facilities in Ukraine. As a result of the strikes on the airfields, ground elements of the systems and UAV launchers were damaged, and fires broke out at the impact sites. In addition, during the attack in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, operators from the Department of Active Operations tracked down and struck two high-value enemy radars in the vicinity of the airfield — the 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" and 55Zh6UM "Niobiy"

— the Main Directorate of Intelligence noted.

The Defense Forces also struck the "Tamanneftegaz" marine terminal in Krasnodar Krai, which supplies the Russian army.

The tank farm and elements of the main oil pipelines were damaged, causing a large-scale fire at the facility

 — the statement said.

Reminder

During the winter and summer of 2026, UAV operators from the Russian Volunteer Corps, part of the DIU, struck the positions, equipment, and logistics of Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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