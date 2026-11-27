On Friday, November 27, the rate of decline in fuel prices at Ukrainian filling stations slowed somewhat. The major networks OKKO, WOG, and UPG left their prices unchanged, while "Ukrnafta" significantly reduced the prices of its branded gasoline and diesel fuel, UNN writes.

Details

The decline in prices on the Ukrainian fuel market, which had been observed over the past few days, slowed somewhat on Friday, November 27. In particular, the average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukrainian filling stations is 81.49 hryvnias, A-92 gasoline — 77.94 hryvnias, diesel fuel — 96.55 hryvnias, and autogas — 61.53 hryvnias.

It is also worth noting that the state-owned "Ukrnafta" network reduced the price of its branded 95 Energy gasoline by 3.00 hryvnias/liter at once, SOCAR lowered autogas prices by 60 kopecks, while OKKO, WOG, and UPG decided to keep their prices unchanged.

OKKO filling station network:

Pulls 100 gasoline: 94.90 hryvnias (unchanged compared with November 26);

Pulls 95 gasoline: 87.90 hryvnias;

A-95 Euro gasoline: 84.90 hryvnias;

Pulls diesel: 102.90 hryvnias;

Euro diesel: 99.90 hryvnias;

Gas: 62.90 hryvnias.

WOG filling station network:

100 gasoline: 94.90 hryvnias;

95 gasoline (Mustang): 87.90 hryvnias;

95 Euro gasoline: 84.90 hryvnias;

Mustang diesel: 104.90 hryvnias;

Euro-5 diesel: 99.90 hryvnias;

Gas: 62.90 hryvnias.

SOCAR filling station network:

NANO 100 gasoline: 95.90 hryvnias;

NANO 95 gasoline: 88.90 hryvnias;

A-95 gasoline: 85.90 hryvnias;

NANO diesel: 101 hryvnias;

Gas: 62.90 hryvnias (-1 hryvnia).

"Ukrnafta" filling station network:

95 gasoline (Energy): 79.90 hryvnias (-3 hryvnias);

A-95 gasoline: 79.90 hryvnias;

A-92 gasoline: 77.90 hryvnias;

Diesel (Energy): 93.90 hryvnias (-4 hryvnias);

Diesel: 93.90 hryvnias (-2 hryvnias);

Gas: 60.90 hryvnias (-1 hryvnia).

UPG filling station network:

UPG 100 gasoline: 93.90 hryvnias;

UPG 95 gasoline: 82.90 hryvnias;

A-95 gasoline: 80.90 hryvnias;

upgDIESEL diesel: 97.90 hryvnias;

EURO DIESEL: 95.46 hryvnias;

Gas: 60.90 hryvnias.

Oil breaks a three-week price decline - what is the reason