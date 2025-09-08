$41.350.00
The death toll in Kyiv rose to three as a result of the Russian attack on September 7 - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers found the body of a man under the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building. In total, three people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian missile strike on September 7.

The death toll in Kyiv rose to three as a result of the Russian attack on September 7 - SES

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, rescuers found the body of a deceased man under the rubble of a destroyed nine-story building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In total, three people, including a child, died as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on September 7. In addition, several people were injured.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. City authorities reported deaths, injuries, numerous fires, and destruction.

 In addition, the death of two people - a young woman and her two-month-old son - has been confirmed.

Russian terror against Ukraine has reached a new level - Austrian Foreign Ministry08.09.25, 02:38 • 1800 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv