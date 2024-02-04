ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The death toll from wildfires in Chile has already risen to 51

The death toll from wildfires in Chile has already risen to 51

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33106 views

The death toll from wildfires raging in the central Chilean region of Valparaiso has risen to 51, and emergency services continue to fight the flames that threaten urban areas.

The death toll from wildfires in Chile's Valparaiso region has risen to 51. The death toll is likely to continue to rise. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Chilean authorities, UNN writes.

Details

"Wildfires raging in central Chile have killed at least 51 people, and the death toll is likely to continue to rise. Emergency services are trying to extinguish the flames, which threaten urban areas," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that black smoke was rising into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to almost one million people in central Chile. Firefighters using helicopters and fire trucks are trying to control the fire.

According to the Chilean authorities, the areas around the coastal tourist town of Viña del Mar were hit the hardest, and rescue teams were trying to reach all affected areas.

Chilean President Gabriel Borich said the situation is very difficult. From Friday to Saturday, the area of forest fires increased from 30 thousand to 43 thousand hectares.

Recall

On Friday, Boric announced a state of emergency in Valparaiso due to the fires.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
chileChile

