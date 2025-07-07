$41.720.00
The death toll from the Texas flood has risen to 80, including 28 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107 views

In Texas, the death toll from the massive flood has risen to 80 people, including 28 children. US President Donald Trump has promised federal support and is considering visiting the state.

The death toll from the Texas flood has risen to 80, including 28 children

In the American state of Texas, the death toll from the massive flood has risen to at least 80 people. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that among the dead were 28 children. The confirmed death toll in the following counties is:

  • 68 deaths in Kerr County;
    • 5 deaths in Travis County;
      • 3 deaths in Burnet County;
        • 2 deaths in Kendall County;
          • 1 death in Tom Green County;
            • 1 death in Williamson County.

              Also, a Camp Mystic counselor and 10 girls are still considered missing. Among the missing, among others, was a local fire chief. He stopped responding after going to a call. Military drones are involved in the search for people.

              US President Donald Trump promised, leaving New Jersey after a weekend at his golf club, that he would continue federal support for Texas after the devastating floods. He stated that he was considering visiting the state on Friday, June 11.

              We are working very closely with Texas officials. What happened is terrible, absolutely terrible

              - he said.

              It should be recalled that the flood  hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for certain areas of Kerr County after intense rains, the amount of which reached up to 30 cm.  

              US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social social network that he had declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.  

              Vita Zelenetska

              News of the World
              New Jersey
              Donald Trump
              Texas
              United States
              Tesla
