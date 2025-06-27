Death toll from the Russian attack on Samar has risen to 4, with 17 injured
In Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack has risen to four. Seventeen people were injured, two men and a woman are in serious condition.
According to him, most of the injured have been hospitalized.
"Two men and a woman are in 'serious' condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Lysak said.
Recall
In the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, on June 27, explosions occurred amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistic missiles.