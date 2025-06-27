Death toll from the Russian attack on Samar has risen to 4, with 17 injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of the Russian attack, the number of dead rose to four, 17 people were reported injured, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The death toll in the city of Samar has risen to four. 17 people were injured - Lysak wrote.

According to him, most of the injured have been hospitalized.

"Two men and a woman are in 'serious' condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Lysak said.

Recall

In the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, on June 27, explosions occurred amid an air raid alarm due to the threat of ballistic missiles.