The death toll from the boat accident in Zimbabwe has risen to 68

The death toll from the passenger boat accident on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe has risen to 68 after rescuers found 22 more bodies. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

The boat capsized on August 11 during strong winds. According to preliminary investigation data, the vessel was overloaded. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Zimbabwean police confirmed the updated death toll on Saturday. Lake Kariba is located on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Ferry capsizes on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe: death toll rises to 44