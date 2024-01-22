The day of the bright Brownie. What else can be celebrated on January 22

Today, on January 22, dessert lovers around the world celebrate Light Brownie Day. The event was founded in the United States, where this dessert is very popular, UNN writes.

Light brownie recipes first appeared on the pages of American cookbooks in the early twentieth century.

Back then, this cake was called Blondie.

The popularity of light brownies began to grow in the 40s and 50s of the twentieth century as an attractive alternative to chocolate brownies.

Light brownies are unique in that they use brown sugar instead of cocoa, which gives them a warm, rich toffee flavor. They typically use more flour than traditional brownies, which contributes to their distinctive texture.

The adaptability of Blondies allows you to add various flavors such as vanilla, toffee, coconut, nuts, butterscotch, and more, making them a versatile treat for every taste.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Timothy.

Timothy was a disciple and follower of the Apostle Paul. It is believed that Timothy was the last person to speak with the Apostle Paul before his death.

Timothy preached Christianity in many lands.

According to legend, he was once captured by pagans and stoned to death.

On January 22, Timothy, Yuri, and Ivan celebrate their name days.