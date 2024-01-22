The day of the bright Brownie. What else can be celebrated on January 22

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103673 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113777 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144140 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140555 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172248 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285018 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178303 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167312 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148896 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35378 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38738 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49453 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69199 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 35581 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252202 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237278 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262444 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 69199 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144140 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123551 views
The day of the bright Brownie. What else can be celebrated on January 22

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22856 views

Today, the whole world celebrates Light Brownie Day, especially in the United States of America, where this dessert is extremely popular.

Today, on January 22, dessert lovers around the world celebrate Light Brownie Day. The event was founded in the United States, where this dessert is very popular, UNN writes.

Light brownie recipes first appeared on the pages of American cookbooks in the early twentieth century.

Back then, this cake was called Blondie.

The popularity of light brownies began to grow in the 40s and 50s of the twentieth century as an attractive alternative to chocolate brownies.

Light brownies are unique in that they use brown sugar instead of cocoa, which gives them a warm, rich toffee flavor. They typically use more flour than traditional brownies, which contributes to their distinctive texture.

The adaptability of Blondies allows you to add various flavors such as vanilla, toffee, coconut, nuts, butterscotch, and more, making them a versatile treat for every taste.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle Timothy.

Timothy was a disciple and follower of the Apostle Paul. It is believed that Timothy was the last person to speak with the Apostle Paul before his death.

Timothy preached Christianity in many lands.

According to legend, he was once captured by pagans and stoned to death.

On January 22, Timothy, Yuri, and Ivan celebrate their name days.

