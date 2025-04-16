The Danish Armed Forces are planning to send their soldiers to courses in Ukraine

Commander of the Danish Ground Forces, Major General Peter Boysen, stated that several groups of Danish soldiers will go to Ukraine for training. He announced this in an interview with TV 2, writes UNN.

According to him, Denmark is particularly interested in Ukraine's three-year experience in using drones at the front.

For the Danish Armed Forces, the new weapons systems and methods of warfare are the result of two visits to Ukraine, which Boysen himself made in recent months.

The commander noted that it is not yet known how many soldiers will be sent to Ukraine for training.

But he noted that courses lasting from one to two weeks will be attended by both instructors and soldiers of the Danish army. Training is likely to begin this summer.

But these soldiers are not going there to actively participate in the war. They are going there to gain some experience, and this is at the invitation of my colleague, the commander of the Ukrainian army. - Boysen clarified.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen is outraged that the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine.

"The sending of Danish military personnel to Ukraine, including to study combat experience, is drawing Denmark deeper and deeper into the conflict in Ukraine and provoking further uncontrolled escalation," Ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a written commentary for TV 2.

