Valerian Sobolev, a Soviet and Russian missile technology designer, has died in Russia at the age of 88. In particular, he is the creator of the Topol and Iskander missiles, which Russians use to strike Ukraine. Sobolev's death was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

Sobolev was born in August 1938 in Stalingrad (modern Volgograd - ed.). He graduated from the automotive and tractor faculty of the technical institute with a degree in "mechanical engineer."

He rose from design engineer to chief designer and general director of the Central Design Bureau "Titan."

During his lifetime, Sobolev led design work on the creation of launchers and ground equipment for the mobile missile complex "Pioneer," modifications "Pioneer UTTH," and "Pioneer-3."

His most famous works were the mobile missile complex with intercontinental ballistic missiles "Topol," as well as the operational-tactical missile complex "Iskander."

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on November 25, 65-year-old Ukrainian actor and decorator Vadym Tupchii died.

UNN also reported that Natalia Khodemchuk, the widow of Valeriy Khodemchuk, who died in the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of April 26, 1986, died as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14.