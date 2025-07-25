The court transferred over UAH 100 million, seized in a case concerning a corruption scheme involving the procurement of equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to state management

The court granted the prosecutors' request and transferred funds seized in connection with a large-scale corruption scheme involving the procurement of equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Administration of the State Special Transport Service to the management of the National Agency for the Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

This refers to funds found during searches in June 2025 — at the addresses of residence of the case's defendants, in official offices and offices of related companies in Kyiv, the region, and Cherkasy.

By court decision, the following were transferred to ARMA:

• over UAH 2.7 million;

• over USD 1.8 million;

• almost EUR 427 thousand.

According to the investigation, representatives of the logistics unit of a military formation, part of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine system, in collusion with other military personnel and businessmen, ensured the victory of the "desired" company in state tenders. To do this, conditions were artificially embedded in the tender documentation, under which competitors clearly could not win.

As a result of the scheme, the state suffered losses of over UAH 64 million.

The colonel-organizer of the scheme and three military personnel were notified of suspicion of exceeding official powers under martial law (Part 5, Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The founder and manager of a private company are accused of complicity in the crime (Part 5, Article 27, Part 5, Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The former deputy director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense was notified of suspicion of official negligence, as a result of which the state suffered losses of over UAH 275 million. According to UNN sources, this refers to the former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense procurement department, Yaroslav Fedorchuk, who was responsible for concluding contracts for the supply of medical goods and equipment.