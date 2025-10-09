The court plans to choose a pre-trial measure for former Irpin mayor Markushyn today

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv plans to consider today the petition for the election of a preventive measure for the former deputy mayor of Irpin, ex-mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

(The election – ed.) of a preventive measure for the former deputy mayor of Irpin is scheduled for today at 3:45 p.m. - reported the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office also noted that the petition will be considered by Judge Lyudmyla Kosyk of the Sviatoshynskyi Court of Kyiv.

Context

Former Deputy Mayor of Irpin Markushyn was informed of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property.

He is suspected of organizing the alienation of a land plot and a boiler house building from communal ownership in 2019.

Addendum

In 2025, the SBI informed the then mayor of Irpin, Markushyn, of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border). This concerned a case related to the mayor of Irpin's departure abroad from August 24 to August 30, 2022.

According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Subsequently, the court suspended Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation. The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated Markushyn's powers.