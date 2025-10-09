The court plans to choose a pre-trial measure for former Irpin mayor Markushyn today

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:40 AM • 8060 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 13527 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 11380 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 12450 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20522 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 14052 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 14748 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16447 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26389 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48585 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.6m/s
89%
745mm
Popular news
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhotoOctober 9, 01:52 AM • 29896 views
Heavy rains to intensify in Ukraine: today's weather forecastPhotoOctober 9, 03:56 AM • 7504 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops warsOctober 9, 04:10 AM • 13242 views
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles06:16 AM • 5184 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 11389 views
Publications
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 8048 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 13512 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 20512 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 58419 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 64058 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 25175 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 42588 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 56581 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 58211 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 109195 views
Actual
Financial Times
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T

The court plans to choose a pre-trial measure for former Irpin mayor Markushyn today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider today a petition for the election of a pre-trial measure for the former deputy mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn. He is suspected of illegal seizure of communal property, and was previously reported to be suspected of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border.

The court plans to choose a pre-trial measure for former Irpin mayor Markushyn today

Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv plans to consider today the petition for the election of a preventive measure for the former deputy mayor of Irpin, ex-mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

(The election – ed.) of a preventive measure for the former deputy mayor of Irpin is scheduled for today at 3:45 p.m.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office also noted that the petition will be considered by Judge Lyudmyla Kosyk of the Sviatoshynskyi Court of Kyiv. 

Context

Former Deputy Mayor of Irpin Markushyn was informed of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property.

He is suspected of organizing the alienation of a land plot and a boiler house building from communal ownership in 2019.

Addendum

In 2025, the SBI informed the then mayor of Irpin, Markushyn, of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border). This concerned a case related to the mayor of Irpin's departure abroad from August 24 to August 30, 2022.

According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Subsequently, the court suspended Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation. The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated Markushyn's powers.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv