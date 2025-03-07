The court ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by Monday
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by March 10. The amount owed to non-profit organizations is estimated at 2 billion dollars.
A federal judge ordered the administration to pay debts to at least nine aid groups that sued after Trump suspended all U.S. foreign aid. This was reported by NBC News, citing a ruling made on Thursday, March 6, according to UNN.
Details
Judge Amir Ali determined that by Monday, March 10, the administration must disburse funds to at least nine organizations, including the Global Health Council, Kimonix International, and the Coalition for AIDS Rights. Previously, the judge ruled that the payments should restore funding that was in place before Trump took office, estimated at $2 billion.
The Supreme Court upheld Judge Ali's ruling but provided clarification regarding the government's obligations that need to be fulfilled to ensure funding.
However, despite the deadline, payments may be delayed due to logistical issues related to weekends and other obstacles arising in the execution of the ruling. The Department of Justice stated that it would be able to make payments no earlier than ten business days.
It should be noted that USAID provides humanitarian assistance to various countries around the world, with funding accounting for less than 1% of the total U.S. budget. According to the Congressional Research Service, in the 2023 fiscal year, USAID received over $40 billion, with the largest amounts of aid provided to Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan, and Congo.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine received an order to suspend all projects and expenditures on them following a directive from the U.S. State Department to halt aid programs to other countries for 90 days for auditing.
