We will not complain: Zelensky on freezing USAID funding

Commenting on the freezing of USAID activities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not complain that some programs were frozen, because the most important thing is military assistance, and it has been preserved. He said this in an interview with the Guardian, reports UNN.

Zelensky also commented on the freezing of USAID funding.

We will not complain that some programs have been frozen, because the most important thing for us is military aid, and it has been preserved, for which I am grateful... If the American side has the ability and desire to continue its humanitarian mission, we are fully in favor of it, and if not, we will find our own way out of this situation - Zelensky said.

