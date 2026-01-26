The court made a new decision in the Tymoshenko case: she is allowed to travel outside the Kyiv region and communicate with deputies

$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 2224 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 10067 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 15721 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17917 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 31616 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23055 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44189 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21855 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40196 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23665 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 64 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 4194 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 4938 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 10756 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 33885 views
The court made a new decision in the Tymoshenko case: she is allowed to travel outside the Kyiv region and communicate with deputies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) eased the pre-trial restrictions for Yulia Tymoshenko, leaving the bail at UAH 33 million, but lifting restrictions on movement and communication with MPs. The court denied the prosecutor's request to increase the bail to UAH 50 million and to wear an electronic bracelet.

The court made a new decision in the Tymoshenko case: she is allowed to travel outside the Kyiv region and communicate with deputies

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has eased the pre-trial restrictions for Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies. She remains on bail of 33 million hryvnias, but restrictions on movement and a ban on communicating with other people's deputies have been lifted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court session.

Appeals of the defense were partially satisfied. The decision of the investigating judge to cancel the imposition on Yulia Tymoshenko not to leave the Kyiv region and to refrain from communicating with people's deputies

- said the judge.

The court also denied the prosecutor's motion, which requested to set bail for the suspect at 50 million UAH and to oblige Tymoshenko to wear an electronic bracelet.

Recall

For the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies, the HACC previously determined a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecutor petitioned for bail of UAH 50 million.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Kyiv Oblast
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine