The court made a new decision in the Tymoshenko case: she is allowed to travel outside the Kyiv region and communicate with deputies

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has eased the pre-trial restrictions for Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies. She remains on bail of 33 million hryvnias, but restrictions on movement and a ban on communicating with other people's deputies have been lifted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court session.

Appeals of the defense were partially satisfied. The decision of the investigating judge to cancel the imposition on Yulia Tymoshenko not to leave the Kyiv region and to refrain from communicating with people's deputies - said the judge.

The court also denied the prosecutor's motion, which requested to set bail for the suspect at 50 million UAH and to oblige Tymoshenko to wear an electronic bracelet.

Recall

For the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, Yulia Tymoshenko, who is suspected of offering undue benefits to people's deputies, the HACC previously determined a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 33.28 million, while the prosecutor petitioned for bail of UAH 50 million.

NABU and SAP reported suspicion to the head of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada on January 14.