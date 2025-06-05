The court left MP Viktor Bondar in custody until the end of July, but reduced the amount of bail

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has extended the detention of People's Deputy Viktor Bondar until July 31, while reducing the alternative in the form of bail from almost 70 to 60.56 million hryvnias. The MP is suspected of co-organizing a scheme to embezzle more than 140 million hryvnias during the purchase of products for "Ukrzaliznytsia". This is reported by UNN with reference to SAPO.

The court extended the preventive measure in the form of detention until July 31 for the suspect. At the same time, the court reduced the bail. Today, the amount of bail is 60.56 million hryvnias - SAPO told UNN correspondent.

The current MP Viktor Bondar was notified of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of more than 140 million hryvnias during the purchase of cables by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the People's Deputy, using his influence, created obstacles in the activities of the said entrepreneur in order to involve him in the implementation of the illegal scheme. The MP, together with the entrepreneur, developed a criminal scheme to seize funds from Ukrzaliznytsia when supplying products at inflated prices.