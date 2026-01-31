The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Stary Saltiv community in Kharkiv Oblast. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the state acts quickly where security risks increase.
The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures has approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Stary Saltiv community in Kharkiv Oblast. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.
Held a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures... Approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Stary Saltiv community in Kharkiv Oblast.
According to him, where security risks are growing, the state must act quickly and in a coordinated manner. Evacuation, accommodation and support for people is the shared responsibility of all services.
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements14.01.26, 11:48 • 14991 view