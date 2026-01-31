$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Publications
Exclusives
10:00 AM
January 30, 06:21 PM
The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Stary Saltiv community in Kharkiv Oblast. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the state acts quickly where security risks increase.

The Coordination Headquarters approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from seven settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

The Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures has approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Stary Saltiv community in Kharkiv Oblast. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Held a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures... Approved the mandatory evacuation of 25 children with their parents from 7 settlements of the Stary Saltiv community in Kharkiv Oblast.

- Kuleba said.

According to him, where security risks are growing, the state must act quickly and in a coordinated manner. Evacuation, accommodation and support for people is the shared responsibility of all services.

Antonina Tumanova

