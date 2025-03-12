The commander of OC "North", Dmytro Krasylnykov, was dismissed from his post: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Dmytro Krasylnykov was dismissed from the post of commander of the Operational Command "North". The dismissal order was signed on March 7, the reasons are unknown.
Details
The reasons for Dmytro Kraselnikov's dismissal could not be explained. However, according to information, the order was signed on March 7.
Krasylnykov is currently in the reserve battalion.
Addition
Earlier, the dismissal of Dmytro Krasylnykov was reported by MP Mariana Bezugla on Facebook.
"Sirsky dismisses General Krasylnykov, just throws him away. Dmytro Krasylnykov is one of the few top officials who listens to subordinates. Experienced. He dismisses him at a critical moment in time, despite the position of Drapatiy and the personnel of the "North" Operational Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," she writes in the post.
Background
In 1995, Dmytro Krasylnikov entered the Odesa Institute of Land Forces. After graduation, he served in the 95th Air Assault Brigade. In 2012, he continued his studies at the Ivan Chernyakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine.
In 2014, he received an order to form and lead the 34th Battalion of Territorial Defense of Kirovohrad region, which was later reorganized into a separate motorized infantry battalion of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade. The battalion took part in the battles for Dzerzhynsk (now Toretsk) in July 2014, where it achieved significant success by destroying enemy checkpoints and reserves.
In 2015, Dmytro Krasylnykov became the commander of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, which participated in the Debaltseve operation.
With the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Krasylnikov, as commander of the North operational and tactical group, repelled continuous assaults, defending Kharkiv from the Russian offensive.