The coming days will show whether major EU players will support the peace process - Fico

We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 11966 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 17652 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 21720 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 33666 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 172890 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 170322 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 125951 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 115227 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 101173 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meeting
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 263458 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 233865 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 326970 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Europe
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Fox News
The Times
Hryvnia
The Economist
The Guardian

The coming days will show whether major EU players will support the peace process - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the coming days will show whether EU countries will support the peace process. He also expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the current European strategy to weaken Russia.

The coming days will show whether major EU players will support the peace process - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has deviated from the position of most Western allies, having visited Moscow twice since last year and refusing to provide official military assistance to Ukraine, made a statement on Facebook, reports UNN.

The coming days will show whether major players in the Union will support this process… or whether the unsuccessful European strategy of trying to weaken Russia through this conflict by means of all kinds of, literally incredible financial, political or military assistance to Kyiv will continue

- he wrote.

 Recall

US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, believes that Putin agrees to the idea of a trilateral summit. It will involve Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
Facebook