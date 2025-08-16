Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has deviated from the position of most Western allies, having visited Moscow twice since last year and refusing to provide official military assistance to Ukraine, made a statement on Facebook, reports UNN.

The coming days will show whether major players in the Union will support this process… or whether the unsuccessful European strategy of trying to weaken Russia through this conflict by means of all kinds of, literally incredible financial, political or military assistance to Kyiv will continue - he wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, believes that Putin agrees to the idea of a trilateral summit. It will involve Trump, Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.