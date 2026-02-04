$43.190.22
10:29 AM • 6698 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 10962 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 6230 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
07:36 AM • 11946 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 27070 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 44707 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 36700 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36225 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33408 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21109 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Сhildren's building of the Cardiology Center, damaged during the missile attack on Okhmatdyt, has been fully restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The children's building of the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, damaged during a missile attack, has been fully restored. It is now admitting young patients for cardiac surgical interventions and diagnostics.

The children's building of the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at 28/1 Vyacheslava Chornovola Street, which was damaged during a missile attack on Okhmatdyt a year and a half ago, has been fully restored and is operating at full capacity today, UNN reports with reference to the Center.

As noted by the Medical Director of the Center and cardiac surgeon Andriy Maksymenko, the building is once again admitting young patients for complex cardiac surgical interventions, as well as high-precision diagnostics using modern CT and MRI equipment.

The facility's work does not stop even during air raids or power outages, as saving children's hearts cannot be put on hold.

For mothers of young patients, all conditions have been created in the building so that they can stay with their children in comfort and safety at every stage of treatment. The Center thanked its partners for their help in rebuilding and supporting the stable work of the medical staff.

Recall

Recently, the President awarded the Director General of the Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, cardiac surgeon Heorhiy Mankovsky, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree.

Lilia Podolyak

KyivHealth
