Сhildren's building of the Cardiology Center, damaged during the missile attack on Okhmatdyt, has been fully restored

The children's building of the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at 28/1 Vyacheslava Chornovola Street, which was damaged during a missile attack on Okhmatdyt a year and a half ago, has been fully restored and is operating at full capacity today, UNN reports with reference to the Center.

As noted by the Medical Director of the Center and cardiac surgeon Andriy Maksymenko, the building is once again admitting young patients for complex cardiac surgical interventions, as well as high-precision diagnostics using modern CT and MRI equipment.

The facility's work does not stop even during air raids or power outages, as saving children's hearts cannot be put on hold.

For mothers of young patients, all conditions have been created in the building so that they can stay with their children in comfort and safety at every stage of treatment. The Center thanked its partners for their help in rebuilding and supporting the stable work of the medical staff.

Recall

Recently, the President awarded the Director General of the Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, cardiac surgeon Heorhiy Mankovsky, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, V degree.