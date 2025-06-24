The Center for Countering Disinformation debunked a fake about payments to those who did not leave Ukraine

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) refuted information about an alleged resolution adopted by the Verkhovna Rada regarding one-time payments to citizens who remained in Ukraine after February 24, 2022. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

The CCD emphasized that reports about the so-called payments are a complete fake.

Information about a payment of 24 thousand hryvnias to those who did not leave Ukraine after February 24, 2022, is fake - the message states.

According to the Center, videos are being massively published on TikTok claiming a resolution under number 4425, which allegedly provides for such payments.

Videos are circulating on TikTok about an allegedly adopted "resolution 4425" by the Verkhovna Rada concerning payments to those citizens who did not leave the territory of Ukraine after February 24, 2022 - the CCD notes.

According to the widespread disinformation, the payment program is supposedly implemented through "ePidtrymka," and money can be received through the "Diia" application.

The program is allegedly implemented through 'ePidtrymka', payments - in the 'Diia' application. To get more detailed instructions - users are urged to follow the link in the 'profile header' - the Center clarified.

In reality, no such resolution exists on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The VRU website does not contain a resolution on the payment of UAH 24,000 in one-time assistance to Ukrainians who remained in Ukraine after the start of the full-scale invasion - the CCD emphasized.

It is also stressed that fraudsters falsified the appearance of the parliamentary website to give their videos an air of credibility.

The authors of the videos deliberately faked the design of the Verkhovna Rada website for greater plausibility of their fake. And the link they urge to follow leads to anonymous TG channels - the Center warned.

The Center for Countering Disinformation summarized that the true purpose of such disinformation is to increase reach and subscribers on social networks.

