The case of MP Dubnevych has been referred to the court

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18175 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109932 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170612 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107434 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343859 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173853 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145085 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1m/s
60%
The case of MP Dubnevych has been referred to the court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17344 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has submitted to the court the case of MP Dubnevych regarding the appropriation of gas worth 2.1 billion UAH through a scheme with the CHP. The deputy is accused of organizing embezzlement and money laundering through offshore companies.

The case of MP Dubnevych has been referred to the court

The case of MP Yaroslav Dubnevych has been sent to court. He is accused of organizing the appropriation of natural gas worth over 2.1 billion hryvnias and laundering illegally obtained profits, reports UNN.

... the prosecutor of the SAP ... has sent an indictment to the court against the people's deputy of Ukraine for organizing the appropriation of state property (natural gas) worth over 2.1 billion UAH and laundering illegally obtained profits 

- reports SAP.

SAP does not name the suspect, but judging by the details of the case, it concerns MP Yaroslav Dubnevych.

Details

According to law enforcement, from 2013 to 2017, the deputy, having involved five individuals, organized the appropriation of gas by officials under his control at the Novoyavorivsk and Novorozdil TPPs (Lviv region) for a total amount of over 2.155 billion hryvnias.

Under his control, the owners of the TPPs entered into a number of contracts to purchase gas from NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" for the production of thermal energy for the population. NJSC supplied gas to commercial TPPs at prices lower than market prices to reduce heating costs for this category of consumers.

However, the received "preferential" gas was used by the Novoyavorivsk and Novorozdil TPPs in their economic activities to produce electricity, which was subsequently sold to SE "Energorynok" at a tariff determined based on the cost of electricity produced from gas at market price.

As a result, the profitability of electricity production at the Novoyavorivsk and Novorozdil TPPs exceeded 130% in some periods.

Having received profits, from 2013 to 2018, the deputy organized the laundering of part of the funds – he transferred them to the accounts of a controlled company and non-resident companies in an offshore zone, their mixing, masking, and returning to Ukraine under the guise of foreign investments in green energy and real estate.

On October 10, 2023, the people's deputy was informed of suspicion under part 3 of article 27, part 5 of article 91; part 3 of article 27, part 3 of article 209 of the Criminal Code. On August 12, 2024, the pre-trial investigation in the case was completed. Currently, cases against five participants in the crime are being considered in court. The entire property complexes of "Novorozdil TPP" and "Novoyavorivsk TPP" are currently under arrest.

Recall

In November 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of the SAP prosecutor, announced MP Dubnevych in international search. He was charged with the illegal appropriation of 93 million hryvnias from PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", as well as organizing the embezzlement of gas from NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

In making its decision, the court relied on the absence of the accused at the hearing and the presence of information about his stay abroad. As evidence, information allegedly from the official channel of Europol's Secure Information Exchange Network (SIENA) was presented, although the State Border Guard Service did not record Dubnevych crossing the state border.

He was not wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization despite being announced in international search by the Ukrainian authorities.

undefined undefined

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ukrainian Railways
Naftogaz
Ukraine
