The case of MP Dubnevych has been referred to the court
Kyiv • UNN
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has submitted to the court the case of MP Dubnevych regarding the appropriation of gas worth 2.1 billion UAH through a scheme with the CHP. The deputy is accused of organizing embezzlement and money laundering through offshore companies.
The case of MP Yaroslav Dubnevych has been sent to court. He is accused of organizing the appropriation of natural gas worth over 2.1 billion hryvnias and laundering illegally obtained profits, reports UNN.
... the prosecutor of the SAP ... has sent an indictment to the court against the people's deputy of Ukraine for organizing the appropriation of state property (natural gas) worth over 2.1 billion UAH and laundering illegally obtained profits
SAP does not name the suspect, but judging by the details of the case, it concerns MP Yaroslav Dubnevych.
Details
According to law enforcement, from 2013 to 2017, the deputy, having involved five individuals, organized the appropriation of gas by officials under his control at the Novoyavorivsk and Novorozdil TPPs (Lviv region) for a total amount of over 2.155 billion hryvnias.
Under his control, the owners of the TPPs entered into a number of contracts to purchase gas from NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" for the production of thermal energy for the population. NJSC supplied gas to commercial TPPs at prices lower than market prices to reduce heating costs for this category of consumers.
However, the received "preferential" gas was used by the Novoyavorivsk and Novorozdil TPPs in their economic activities to produce electricity, which was subsequently sold to SE "Energorynok" at a tariff determined based on the cost of electricity produced from gas at market price.
As a result, the profitability of electricity production at the Novoyavorivsk and Novorozdil TPPs exceeded 130% in some periods.
Having received profits, from 2013 to 2018, the deputy organized the laundering of part of the funds – he transferred them to the accounts of a controlled company and non-resident companies in an offshore zone, their mixing, masking, and returning to Ukraine under the guise of foreign investments in green energy and real estate.
On October 10, 2023, the people's deputy was informed of suspicion under part 3 of article 27, part 5 of article 91; part 3 of article 27, part 3 of article 209 of the Criminal Code. On August 12, 2024, the pre-trial investigation in the case was completed. Currently, cases against five participants in the crime are being considered in court. The entire property complexes of "Novorozdil TPP" and "Novoyavorivsk TPP" are currently under arrest.
Recall
In November 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court, at the request of the SAP prosecutor, announced MP Dubnevych in international search. He was charged with the illegal appropriation of 93 million hryvnias from PJSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", as well as organizing the embezzlement of gas from NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".
In making its decision, the court relied on the absence of the accused at the hearing and the presence of information about his stay abroad. As evidence, information allegedly from the official channel of Europol's Secure Information Exchange Network (SIENA) was presented, although the State Border Guard Service did not record Dubnevych crossing the state border.
He was not wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization despite being announced in international search by the Ukrainian authorities.