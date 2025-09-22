The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol sent an indictment to the court against the collaborator Oleksandr Diachenko, who headed the "Varyag" club on the temporarily occupied peninsula. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the investigation, since 2017, he organized training for Crimean teenagers for service in the Russian army and openly called on young people to join mobilization reserve centers.

His actions are qualified as a violation of the laws and customs of war. Now the accused faces up to 12 years in prison.

This is an example of the systemic militarization of youth in the TOT, for which the perpetrators will be held accountable - emphasized the CNS.

Recall

As noted by the CNS, Russians are increasing pressure on men in the temporarily occupied territories who refused to participate in the so-called "elections". They are summoned for interrogations, subjected to psychological pressure, and forced to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces.

In addition, the occupiers launched a new series of propaganda lessons "courage lessons" in schools in the occupied territories. At these lessons, children are involved in the idea of justifying armed aggression and legitimizing the Russian presence on Ukrainian lands.