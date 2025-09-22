"Called to join the Russian army": the case of a collaborator who militarized Crimean teenagers has been sent to court

$41.250.00
September 21, 12:26 PM • 18210 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 33334 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 47793 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 47712 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 56021 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 53749 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 77935 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 85714 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63401 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58386 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of PalestineSeptember 21, 03:52 PM • 22999 views
Russian spy exposed in Austrian energy giant OMVSeptember 21, 04:40 PM • 4298 views
A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad regionSeptember 21, 05:09 PM • 3514 views
"We will protect every inch of the EU": the European Commission assessed the probability of a Third World WarSeptember 21, 05:24 PM • 3802 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhoto09:57 PM • 3200 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 47793 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 34893 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 77935 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 85714 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 92547 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 71485 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 92547 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 42235 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 41781 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 43441 views
"Called to join the Russian army": the case of a collaborator who militarized Crimean teenagers has been sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has sent an indictment to court against Oleksandr Dyachenko, who headed the "Varyag" club and prepared teenagers for service in the Russian army. He faces up to 12 years in prison for violating the laws of war.

"Called to join the Russian army": the case of a collaborator who militarized Crimean teenagers has been sent to court

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol sent an indictment to the court against the collaborator Oleksandr Diachenko, who headed the "Varyag" club on the temporarily occupied peninsula. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

According to the investigation, since 2017, he organized training for Crimean teenagers for service in the Russian army and openly called on young people to join mobilization reserve centers.

His actions are qualified as a violation of the laws and customs of war. Now the accused faces up to 12 years in prison.

This is an example of the systemic militarization of youth in the TOT, for which the perpetrators will be held accountable

- emphasized the CNS.

Recall

As noted by the CNS, Russians are increasing pressure on men in the temporarily occupied territories who refused to participate in the so-called "elections". They are summoned for interrogations, subjected to psychological pressure, and forced to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces.

In addition, the occupiers launched a new series of propaganda lessons "courage lessons" in schools in the occupied territories. At these lessons, children are involved in the idea of justifying armed aggression and legitimizing the Russian presence on Ukrainian lands.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea