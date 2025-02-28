The Cabinet of Ministers will add subsidies to people who did not receive them due to late submission of data - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to re-accrue subsidies to citizens who did not receive them due to late submission of data. The changes also apply to rental subsidies for IDPs in Kharkiv and Sumy.
This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
We continue to accept applications for rental subsidies for IDPs. This spring, we also plan to introduce new programs and expand existing social support for Ukrainian families. (...) Today we are making a decision to add subsidies to people who did not receive them due to late submission of data. This is especially true when people live in condominiums, and service providers submitted information with a delay or did not submit it at all
According to him, the government is also settling the issue of rental subsidies for IDPs.
We will make technical changes that will allow internally displaced persons to receive such a subsidy for renting housing in Kharkiv and Sumy
The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, said that the relevant changes were made to the procedure for awarding housing subsidies in terms of enabling citizens who, due to untimely submission of information required for the award of housing subsidies, did not receive subsidy funds to pay the relevant bills for consumed services, to receive the payments due to them.
The law provides for the possibility for such citizens to independently provide information to the Pension Fund of Ukraine necessary for the appointment of a housing subsidy (in particular, checks, receipts or other documents confirming the provision of housing and communal services to the household and payments for them)
He noted that the PFU authorities may, on the basis of the information provided by the applicant, assign or transfer the amount of housing subsidy for the relevant service if this service is one of the set of housing and communal services on the basis of which the general calculation of the amount of housing subsidy was made.
In addition, the territories where internally displaced persons can rent housing were clarified - the entire territory of Ukraine, except for those included in the list of territories of active hostilities or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation approved by the Ministry of Reintegration, and for which the date of completion of hostilities or temporary occupation has not been set.
Pensions will increase by 11.5% for 10 million pensioners, and prices for 200 popular medicines will be reduced by up to 50%. Payments for 1.2 million IDPs will be automatically continued and subsidies will be settled.