The Cabinet of Ministers “took” UAH 14 million from the humanitarian demining program and “transferred” them to the implementation of the subsoil agreement

The Cabinet of Ministers reallocated over 14 million hryvnias from the program of compensation for expenses for humanitarian demining of agricultural lands and redirected them to the implementation of the subsoil agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Melnychuk reported, the government reallocated 14 million 687.5 thousand, provided to the Ministry of Economy, by reducing the expenditures for the program "Compensation for expenses for humanitarian demining of agricultural lands" by the specified amount.

Instead, these funds were "transferred" to another program - "Measures to strengthen institutional capacity for the preparation of public investment projects and public-private partnership projects, as well as the fulfillment of obligations under international agreements" in order to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction and organizational support by the State Organization "Agency for Public-Private Partnership Support".

Recall

The American-Ukrainian Investment Reconstruction Fund of Ukraine, with a capital of $150 million, will be a market maker for critical raw materials and the mining industry. The fund will also develop a system of military and political risk insurance to attract investors.