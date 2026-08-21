$44.610.0952.130.26
ukenru
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 3000 views
Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko
05:20 AM • 9916 views
Russia attacked border crossing with Moldova; operations have been suspendedPhoto
August 21, 02:02 AM • 10427 views
Italy's largest arms manufacturer is creating a "drone laboratory" in Ukraine — media
August 21, 12:21 AM • 25154 views
Emergency repair work has been completed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District following the enemy attackPhoto
August 20, 06:57 PM • 35777 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
August 20, 06:39 PM • 31066 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
August 20, 05:33 PM • 28957 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
August 20, 03:44 PM • 32211 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
August 20, 03:09 PM • 24222 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
August 20, 02:20 PM • 18534 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3.8m/s
41%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: municipal transport and a civilian car damagedPhotoAugust 20, 10:05 PM • 9788 views
Ukraine planned to attack Moscow airports with thousands of AI-powered drones - The AtlanticAugust 20, 10:38 PM • 18396 views
Drone attack on Sumy: two people injured, fires broke outAugust 20, 11:46 PM • 5052 views
Two racers died during qualifying for the Isle of Man Grand PrixAugust 21, 12:54 AM • 8462 views
Russia opened an exhibition in Washington about the "theft" of Scythian goldAugust 21, 01:27 AM • 7780 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 106832 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 124144 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 104232 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 118679 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 112577 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Kreidenko
Iryna Terekh
Donald Trump
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Sumy
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 83996 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 104211 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 137979 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 140737 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 146747 views
Actual
Financial Times
Film
Forbes
Shahed-136
Technology

Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2994 views

MP Kreidenko called on the Cabinet of Ministers to establish a working group following the BEB's new interpretation of the taxation of aircraft leasing as royalties. The Ministry of Finance should provide a single clarification.

Cabinet of Ministers should establish an interagency working group to resolve the issue of aircraft leasing taxation - MP Kreidenko
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The issue of taxing aircraft lease payments must be urgently considered by an interagency working group, which should be convened by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The government has the necessary authority to coordinate all state bodies involved in this issue, which arose after investigators from the Economic Security Bureau began interpreting leasing operations as royalties. Volodymyr Kreidenko, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, expressed this opinion in an exclusive comment to UNN.

In July, a roundtable was held during which representatives of the aviation industry reported pressure from the Economic Security Bureau, which is investigating criminal cases against at least five airlines over alleged nonpayment of royalties for leasing aircraft and helicopters. They called on the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Finance, the State Tax Service, and the Economic Security Bureau to urgently develop a single official position on the taxation of aircraft lease payments, based on Ukrainian legislation and international law. In their opinion, without this, Ukraine risks losing a high-tech industry that continues to operate even during the full-scale war, fulfill international contracts, and pay taxes to the state budget.

"Convening such a platform is a direct task of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, since it is the executive branch of government that has the necessary authority to coordinate subordinate bodies. My proposal was for the government to urgently bring together representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the State Tax Service, the Economic Security Bureau, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the State Aviation Service, and, обязательно, representatives of the Ukrainian aviation business," Volodymyr Kreidenko said.

At the same time, according to him, members of parliament should also be involved in the work of such a group.

"We, as members of parliament from the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, must join this process as part of parliamentary oversight so that this meeting produces real practical solutions rather than remaining merely declarations. For my part, I am ready to join this dialogue," Kreidenko emphasized.

He also explained that the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Infrastructure cannot independently consider the issue of the tax classification of lease payments, as this falls within the competence of the relevant tax committee.

According to Kreidenko, in parallel with the work of the interagency group, the Ministry of Finance should approve a generalized tax consultation on the taxation of aircraft operating lease transactions.

"This is the fastest and most effective administrative way to formulate a unified clarification on the taxation of operating leases, taking into account international treaties on the avoidance of double taxation," the deputy chairman of the committee emphasized.

If such an administrative mechanism proves insufficient, according to him, the Verkhovna Rada will have to introduce targeted amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine. The Business Ombudsman Council could become an additional tool for protecting businesses, the lawmaker believes.

At the same time, the parliamentarian emphasized that the purpose of the proposed steps is not to provide tax preferences to individual airlines.

"Our main goal is not to grant anyone benefits or protect anyone from paying the taxes due, but to ensure equal, transparent, and predictable rules of the game. Tax disputes should be resolved through administrative and judicial procedures, not through criminal pressure that threatens the existence of Ukrainian civil aviation," Kreidenko concluded.

As a reminder

Despite the fact that Ukrainian tax legislation, which has remained unchanged in the area of leasing for decades, and international treaties describe quite clearly how taxes on the leasing of helicopters and aircraft should be paid, the Economic Security Bureau decided, at its own discretion, to change this approach. The ESB is investigating cases involving at least five air carriers, including MAU, "Constanta Airlines," "Urga," H3Operations, and "Skyline," over the alleged failure to pay an additional 15% tax on the income of nonresidents to the Ukrainian budget under aircraft leasing agreements. Investigators equate leasing payments with royalties and treat airplanes and helicopters not as means of transport but as "equipment."

Law enforcement officers received analytical conclusions after, in 2024, the previous team at the State Tax Service published an article proposing that leasing transactions involving transport with nonresidents of Ukraine be taxed as royalties. The documents, which, according to representatives of the aviation market, resemble one another and appear to have been written "using the same template," formed the basis for criminal cases against air carriers.

Lawyers interviewed by UNN, point out that investigators ignore the current international conventions on the avoidance of double taxation ratified by the Verkhovna Rada. According to them, automatically assessing an additional 15% in Ukraine without taking into account the provisions of a specific convention is, at the very least, debatable.

It is worth noting that, according to the State Tax Service, the airlines underwent tax audits, and a violation in the taxation of leasing was established based on the results of only one of them. The remaining tax audits did not reveal any such violations.

"As a result of one audit of companies in the aviation sector, leasing payments were reclassified as royalties. Just one audit," stated Viktoriia Kasian, deputy director of the Transfer Pricing Department of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

However, the absence of violations did not prevent the ESB from opening criminal cases against the airlines, believing that they had failed to pay 15% royalties over the past seven years. At the same time, the list of airlines facing law enforcement claims over leasing may expand at any moment, since approximately 40 air carriers use leases. Thus, the entire civil aviation sector could come under attack.

Representatives of the aviation sector have already publicly stated that they are under pressure from the Economic Security Bureau. According to their statements, civil aviation is under threat of destruction due to the actions of state regulatory bodies, which could ultimately finish off companies that survived the closure of the airspace and relocation abroad because of the full-scale war. The Ukrainian Air Transport Association appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, as well as to the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance, calling for the development of a unified approach to applying tax legislation in the area of aviation leasing.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Laws
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Kreidenko
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine