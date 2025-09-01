The Cabinet of Ministers published a resolution allowing female local council deputies to leave Ukraine

According to the resolution published by the Cabinet of Ministers, the ban on crossing the state border no longer applies to female deputies of local councils. The exception applies to those who hold positions in local self-government bodies, writes UNN with reference to the relevant document.

Details

According to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1054 of August 27, the ban on crossing the state border no longer applies to female deputies of local councils, with the exception of those who hold positions in local self-government bodies.

Amend paragraph 214 of the Rules for crossing the state border… by adding the following sentence to the first paragraph: "This norm does not apply to female deputies of local councils, except for those who are officials of local self-government. - the document states.

In addition, the government recommends that local self-government bodies provide the State Border Guard Service with updated lists of such female deputies within three days, indicating their surname, first name, patronymic, date of birth, and position.

Subsequently, in case of any changes in the composition of deputies, this data must be updated and sent to border guards no later than the day after the relevant decision is made.

Recall

On August 27, the Government allowed female deputies of local councils to travel abroad on a voluntary basis. Previously, they were not allowed to travel, which created difficulties for their activities.

However, recently the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that if a female deputy works in local self-government bodies and, accordingly, receives a salary from the local budget – then travel abroad, as before, is possible only within the framework of a business trip.