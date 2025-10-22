The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the duration of community service for offenders to eight hours: the draft law has been approved

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the duration of community service for offenders. Currently, community service can be assigned for a period of sixty to two hundred and forty hours and is performed for no more than four hours a day, but the government proposes to increase it to 8 hours, which, according to government officials, will allow offenders to serve their sentences faster. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The draft law 'On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the execution of punishment in the form of a fine and the expansion of community service' has been approved. The draft law proposes to amend Articles 30-1, 321-2 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses and Article 56 of the Criminal Code regarding the increase of community service to eight hours, which will allow offenders (convicts) to serve this administrative penalty (punishment) faster," Melnychuk said.

He noted that it is proposed to establish a daily work schedule for the offender by the owner of the enterprise, institution, or organization jointly with the offender, taking into account the offender's working (studying) time at their main job.

It is proposed to amend Article 321-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to allow community service to be performed within the entire city or region, provided that offenders are transported to and from the site, which will increase the interest of local authorities, enterprises, institutions, organizations, and to some extent be able to meet the need for free labor to eliminate the consequences of hostilities. - Melnychuk added.

The document also provides for the possibility of assigning community service as both a primary and additional punishment, which will increase the educational impact on convicts through socially useful work.

In addition, it is proposed to regulate the issue of replacing correctional labor with a fine in case of conscription of a person for military service after a court verdict on the imposition of punishment in the form of correctional labor, etc.

Addition

Currently, according to Article 56 of the Criminal Code, community service is set for a period of sixty to two hundred and forty hours and is performed for no more than four hours a day.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for increased responsibility for violating the curfew.