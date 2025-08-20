The Cabinet of Ministers plans to strengthen responsibility for violations by conscripts and those liable for military service regarding the established period of stay abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that plans to establish an obligation for conscripts, draftees, and reservists to observe the period of stay outside Ukraine, as well as to strengthen responsibility for violating the established period of stay abroad. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and other laws of Ukraine regarding responsibility for offenses related to crossing the state border of Ukraine" has been approved. - Melnychuk said.

According to him, it is proposed to exclude Article 204-3 (Violation of the procedure for moving goods to or from the anti-terrorist operation area) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses due to its partial unconstitutionality and ineffectiveness.

It is envisaged to supplement Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border) with a qualifying feature in the form of committing a criminal offense under martial law and establishing criminal liability for:

illegal crossing of the state border under martial law or a state of emergency outside checkpoints across the state border;

obstructing the arrangement of border infrastructure, its damage or destruction;

violation by a conscript, military reservist of the established period of stay outside Ukraine.

It is proposed to establish an obligation for conscripts (draftees, reservists) to observe the period of stay outside Ukraine, etc. - Melnychuk added.

In addition, it is proposed to transfer the authority to consider cases of administrative offenses provided for in Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (regarding illegal crossing of the state border) to the state border guard authorities (State Border Guard Service).

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to consider the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians. It is proposed to raise the age limit from 18 to 22 years.