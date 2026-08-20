The Cabinet of Ministers exempted some industrial consumers from electricity supply restrictions — who does this apply to

Industrial and commercial consumers that cover at least 80% of their own energy consumption from designated sources will not be subject to electricity supply restrictions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on August 20, according to UNN.

Details

The government adopted a decision providing additional incentives for the development of distributed generation and an increase in electricity imports. This followed an initiative by the relevant ministry.

Under the new rules, electricity supply restrictions will not apply to industrial and commercial consumers that obtain at least 80% of the electricity they consume through their own generation, distributed generation, or imports. In particular, this includes electricity generated by the enterprise itself, as well as supplies from distributed-generation facilities within the territory of a single distribution system operator.

The mechanism will apply, in particular, to gas-piston and gas-turbine distributed-generation units.

The Ministry of Energy expects this to stimulate the construction of new generation capacity, primarily in regions experiencing electricity shortages.

Another source that will be taken into account for meeting the 80% criterion will be imported electricity. The government expects that this approach will help increase its import under market conditions.

For the new mechanism to operate, the decision also defines the procedure for interaction between NPC "Ukrenergo," distribution system operators, electricity suppliers, electricity producers at distributed-generation facilities, and consumers directly. Thus, the government seeks to encourage businesses to invest in their own and local generation capacity while simultaneously increasing the amount of electricity available in Ukraine's power system.

We remind you

At the beginning of August 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers changed the rules for compiling lists of critical facilities for electricity supply.