Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two high-ranking officials: whom and from what positions

The government has dismissed Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Pavlo Bortnikov and First Deputy Head of the State Agency for Veterans Affairs Andriy Tymchuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, according to Melnychuk, the government fired him:

Pavlo Bortnikov as Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization;

Andriy Tymchuk from the position of First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Pronin as head of the State Financial Monitoring Service.