The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 12815 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 49909 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62281 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 40354 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 83543 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 59662 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 45301 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 35213 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81351 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 25356 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.1m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 88617 views
Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and featPhotoAugust 8, 08:39 AM • 4298 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 84718 views
Trump wants to meet Putin in the Vatican: Italy under diplomatic pressure12:44 PM • 10939 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 41087 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 49920 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 42299 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 62291 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86262 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 81356 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Europe
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 86262 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 156036 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 171064 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 177162 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 166199 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The government dismissed Volodymyr Vasylenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy, and Mykhailo Vynnytskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed the deputies of two ministers – education and science, as well as social policy – from their posts. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The government dismissed Volodymyr Vasylenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, and Mykhailo Vynnytskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Additionally

Volodymyr Vasylenko became Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine in February 2025. In the department, he was responsible for work in the direction of barrier-free access and support for people with disabilities.

Mykhailo Vynnytskyi was appointed Deputy Minister to Oksen Lisovyi in May 2023. Before that, he was a lecturer at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, as well as Mohyla and Lviv Business Schools of the Ukrainian Catholic University.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed former head of Luhansk OVA Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RTA at his request. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Haidai, who is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine