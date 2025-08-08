The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed the deputies of two ministers – education and science, as well as social policy – from their posts. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The government dismissed Volodymyr Vasylenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine, and Mykhailo Vynnytskyi from the post of Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Additionally

Volodymyr Vasylenko became Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine in February 2025. In the department, he was responsible for work in the direction of barrier-free access and support for people with disabilities.

Mykhailo Vynnytskyi was appointed Deputy Minister to Oksen Lisovyi in May 2023. Before that, he was a lecturer at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, as well as Mohyla and Lviv Business Schools of the Ukrainian Catholic University.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed former head of Luhansk OVA Serhiy Haidai from the post of head of Mukachevo RTA at his request. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Haidai, who is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme for the procurement of UAVs.