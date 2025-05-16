The Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost UAH 300 million for the Zaporizhzhia region: what the funds will be used for

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 298 million for the implementation of four reconstruction projects in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, it is planned to restore three residential high-rise buildings, as well as one healthcare facility. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

More than 100,000 Ukrainian families have received payments and certificates under the eRecovery program. Payments have been approved for almost 94,000 families to compensate for damaged housing. 18,000 certificates have been issued for the purchase of new housing in exchange for destroyed housing. Today we are allocating UAH 298 million for the implementation of four reconstruction projects in the Zaporizhzhia region. We are talking about three residential high-rise buildings, as well as one healthcare facility. The corresponding funds will be allocated from the Fund for the Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. In total, more than UAH 7 billion has already been allocated from the relevant Fund this year. - said Shmyhal

He also noted that the government approved a protocol instruction to allocate another UAH 598 million for reconstruction projects in the Kharkiv region.

Of these funds, UAH 240 million will go to the repair of the Kharkiv Regional Hospital. We will allocate another UAH 358 million for emergency recovery work and major repairs of six high-rise buildings in Kharkiv - added Shmyhal.

Addition

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Taras Melnychuk reported that the government allocated UAH 298 million from the fund for the liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression as of January 1, 2025 to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development for a new budget program to provide a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of projects aimed at eliminating the consequences of armed aggression.

The Cabinet also approved a list of projects financed by a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of projects aimed at eliminating the consequences of armed aggression.

Recall

Ukraine will receive US$84 million in additional financing from the World Bank for the Housing Repair for People's Empowerment (HOPE) project.