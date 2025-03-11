Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of a new head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration
Kyiv • UNN
The government appointed Oleg Shymansky as Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs. The appointment of Mykola Kalashnyk as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and Vasyl Zhmendak as head of the Kosiv District State Administration has also been approved.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers:
- Oleg Shymansky has been appointed Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.
- The appointment of Mykola Kalashnyk as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has been approved;
- The appointment of Vasyl Zhmendak as head of the Kosiv District State Administration of Ivano-Frankivsk region has been approved.
Supplement
Mykola Kalashnyk was acting head of the Kyiv RSA after its former head Ruslan Kravchenko headed the State Tax Service.