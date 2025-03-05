The Cabinet approved a 10-year construction of shelters for almost 800 billion UAH
Kyiv • UNN
The government's plan includes the construction of 13,300 new shelters and attracting 14.69 billion euros in international aid.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the strategy for the development of the civil protection shelter fund until 2034. The cost amounts to 789.3 billion hryvnias. The majority of the amount is planned to be raised through international assistance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the government decree dated March 4, No. 183-r.
The strategic goal of the strategy is to ensure the shelter of all categories of the population in the facilities of the civil protection shelter fund in accordance with the requirements of the legislation. In particular, the creation of a network of primary (mobile) shelters in places of possible crowding of people in the area (at transport stops, in parks, recreational areas, etc.).
Plans for construction
The achievement of the objectives will be carried out in three stages:
- the first stage — 2025—2027;
- the second stage — 2028—2030;
- the third stage — 2031—2034.
At the first stage, it is planned, in particular:
⦁ to equip all existing, suitable for shelter, underground space facilities (parking lots, metro stations, other facilities) and include them in the civil protection shelter fund;
⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities by 2,300 structures through the construction of new civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures.
At the second stage, it is planned, in particular:
⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities by 3,000 structures through the construction of new civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures (including public access shelters);
⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities during the construction of apartment buildings, dormitories, and hotels.
At the third stage, it is planned, in particular:
⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities by 8,000 structures through the construction of new civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures (including public access shelters);
⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities during the construction of apartment buildings, dormitories, and hotels.
Funding
To achieve the strategic goals, funding of approximately 789.3 billion hryvnias is required (first stage — 151.1 billion hryvnias, second stage — 181.6 billion hryvnias, third stage — 456.6 billion hryvnias), including from the state budget in the amount of 81.2 billion hryvnias.
It is also planned to attract funds from the international Coalition for the development of the civil protection shelter fund in the amount of 642.5 billion hryvnias (14.69 billion euros).
The volume of funding for the implementation of this Strategy will be adjusted taking into account the amount of funds provided by the law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the relevant year.
What is the current situation with shelters in Ukraine
The document states that to date, only over 40,000 simple shelters have been created, which allows for nearly doubling the capacity of the civil protection shelter fund.
As of December 2024, the total number of civil protection shelter fund facilities in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine is 62,655 facilities, which provide shelter for 48.8% of the population, with 19,541 facilities being civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures, while the remaining 42,443 facilities are simple shelters. The capacity of civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures provides shelter for approximately 17.5% of the population, while simple shelters provide for 31.3%, in which it is generally possible to shelter about half of the country's population.
In addition, to date, 54,167 (85.3%) of the civil protection shelter fund facilities are ready for use as intended, of which the majority of unready facilities are civil protection shelters (12.4%), which actually reduces the number of facilities that can be used for the shelter of the civilian population.