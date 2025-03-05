The Cabinet approved a 10-year construction of shelters for almost 800 billion UAH

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
The Cabinet approved a 10-year construction of shelters for almost 800 billion UAH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17751 views

The government's plan includes the construction of 13,300 new shelters and attracting 14.69 billion euros in international aid.

The Cabinet approved a 10-year construction of shelters for almost 800 billion UAH

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the strategy for the development of the civil protection shelter fund until 2034. The cost amounts to 789.3 billion hryvnias. The majority of the amount is planned to be raised through international assistance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the government decree dated March 4, No. 183-r.

The strategic goal of the strategy is to ensure the shelter of all categories of the population in the facilities of the civil protection shelter fund in accordance with the requirements of the legislation. In particular, the creation of a network of primary (mobile) shelters in places of possible crowding of people in the area (at transport stops, in parks, recreational areas, etc.).

Plans for construction

The achievement of the objectives will be carried out in three stages:

  • the first stage — 2025—2027;
    • the second stage — 2028—2030;
      • the third stage — 2031—2034.

        At the first stage, it is planned, in particular:

        ⦁ to equip all existing, suitable for shelter, underground space facilities (parking lots, metro stations, other facilities) and include them in the civil protection shelter fund;

        ⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities by 2,300 structures through the construction of new civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures.

        At the second stage, it is planned, in particular:

        ⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities by 3,000 structures through the construction of new civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures (including public access shelters);

        ⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities during the construction of apartment buildings, dormitories, and hotels.

        At the third stage, it is planned, in particular:

        ⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities by 8,000 structures through the construction of new civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures (including public access shelters);

        ⦁ to increase the number of civil protection shelter fund facilities during the construction of apartment buildings, dormitories, and hotels.

        More than UAH 31.3 billion allocated for shelter during the war - YC02.12.24, 14:10 • 17433 views

        Funding

        To achieve the strategic goals, funding of approximately 789.3 billion hryvnias is required (first stage — 151.1 billion hryvnias, second stage — 181.6 billion hryvnias, third stage — 456.6 billion hryvnias), including from the state budget in the amount of 81.2 billion hryvnias.

        It is also planned to attract funds from the international Coalition for the development of the civil protection shelter fund in the amount of 642.5 billion hryvnias (14.69 billion euros).

        The volume of funding for the implementation of this Strategy will be adjusted taking into account the amount of funds provided by the law on the State Budget of Ukraine for the relevant year.

        What is the current situation with shelters in Ukraine

        The document states that to date, only over 40,000 simple shelters have been created, which allows for nearly doubling the capacity of the civil protection shelter fund.

        As of December 2024, the total number of civil protection shelter fund facilities in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Government of Ukraine is 62,655 facilities, which provide shelter for 48.8% of the population, with 19,541 facilities being civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures, while the remaining 42,443 facilities are simple shelters. The capacity of civil protection shelters and dual-purpose structures provides shelter for approximately 17.5% of the population, while simple shelters provide for 31.3%, in which it is generally possible to shelter about half of the country's population.

        In addition, to date, 54,167 (85.3%) of the civil protection shelter fund facilities are ready for use as intended, of which the majority of unready facilities are civil protection shelters (12.4%), which actually reduces the number of facilities that can be used for the shelter of the civilian population.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyEconomy
