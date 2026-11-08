The benefits of pomegranates for the body and whether you can eat the seeds: a dietitian explains

Pomegranate contains vitamins, trace elements, antioxidants and fiber, which may have a positive effect on the body. At the same time, consuming too much of this fruit can be harmful. Gastroenterologist and dietitian Larysa Boichenko told a UNN journalist more about the benefits of this fruit, how it affects the body and why it is better to eat the seeds together with the pomegranate.

What vitamins and trace elements does pomegranate contain?

The doctor explains that pomegranate contains water-soluble vitamins, as well as trace elements that are involved in the processes of blood formation.

All the water-soluble vitamins that exist are found in pomegranate. This is the entire B group, as well as vitamin C, of which there is a great deal. But the best thing that can be said about pomegranate is its trace-element composition. It contains a lot of iron and many iron cofactors — cobalt and copper. This is very important for blood formation in our body — the doctor explained.

Pomegranate also contains malic, succinic and citric acids. Larysa Boichenko noted that they have antioxidant properties. In addition, the fruit's seeds contain tannins, which give it its characteristic astringent taste.

These acids have antioxidant properties. They have a very beneficial effect on our protection from the free radicals that surround us. In addition, they have a rejuvenating effect. These acids slow the wear and aging of cells — Larysa Boichenko noted.

Can you eat pomegranate together with the seeds?

The dietitian advises not to discard pomegranate seeds, since they contain a significant amount of tannins and fiber. The latter is important for the intestinal microflora, as it serves as a nutrient medium for beneficial bacteria. The seeds also contain a small amount of protein, which, according to the doctor, is easily absorbed.

There are a lot of tannins in the seeds, but most of these tannins are in the seed itself. These substances protect the mucous membrane of the entire gastrointestinal tract from damage, starting with the oral cavity. Chewing these seeds may help prevent periodontal disease — the gastroenterologist explained.

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At the same time, it is important not only to eat the seeds but also to chew them well, Larysa Boichenko emphasized. As for pomegranate juice specifically, according to the doctor, it cannot completely replace the fresh fruit because it contains significantly less fiber.

There is dozens of times less fiber in the juice than in the seeds. And juice does not have the same positive effect on the oral mucosa. It is not only the gums or mucous membrane — it also includes the teeth. In other words, chewing these seeds is very beneficial — Larysa Boichenko emphasized.

How much pomegranate can you eat per day?

Despite its beneficial properties, pomegranate should not be consumed in large quantities, because an excess of organic acids can irritate the mucous membranes of the digestive system. Therefore, people with acute inflammation of the stomach lining should be especially cautious with this fruit.

If you eat two pomegranates at once, irritation of all the mucous membranes will inevitably occur. Therefore, everything should be consumed in moderation. The principle that whether something is a poison or a medicine depends on the dose also applies to pomegranate — the doctor explained.

For a healthy adult, half of a medium-sized pomegranate at a time may serve as a guideline, Larysa Boichenko explained. This amount can be consumed daily or every other day if there are no contraindications.

For a young, healthy person, half of a medium-sized pomegranate is exactly what can be consumed every day during the season. It can even be eaten every other day. This way, we receive all the benefits it can provide without experiencing its harmful effects — Larysa Boichenko noted.

Does pomegranate help increase hemoglobin?

Pomegranate contains iron, copper, cobalt and vitamins that are involved in the processes of blood formation, so consuming it can indeed be beneficial for people who are prone to low hemoglobin levels. However, the doctor emphasizes that this fruit should not be considered a treatment for anemia.

Yes, pomegranate helps increase hemoglobin levels, but anemia cannot be cured by eating only pomegranate and nothing else. However, if you are prone to low hemoglobin levels or have a slight decrease, pomegranate will be very beneficial. Its effect on blood formation should not be overstated. It has a very positive effect, but it does not cure anemia the dietitian concluded.

Dates: benefits and harms