Dates: benefits and harms

Dates are an edible fruit of the date palm, very popular in Eastern countries. Dates are extremely beneficial, containing many vitamins and minerals, fiber, and antioxidants that prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease and slow down aging. How many dates can be eaten per day and who should not indulge in such delicacies - UNN tells.

How dates are beneficial for the body

Due to their high carbohydrate content, including glucose, fructose, and sucrose, dates serve as a powerful source of energy. Dates also contain fiber, which helps maintain normal blood sugar levels, regulate appetite, and improve digestion. Dates are rich in antioxidants that protect brain cells from the harmful effects of oxidation and prevent cell damage. This is a significant factor in preventing the development of diseases that gradually damage the nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease. The antioxidant content also protects the skin from oxidative stress, age spots, and other signs of aging.

Dates contain an extremely large number of beneficial elements, including potassium, which regulates blood pressure, magnesium, which supports muscles and the nervous system, and iron, which supports normal metabolism and saturates tissues with oxygen. They also contain: phosphorus, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin B6, folic acid, niacin (vitamin B3), riboflavin (vitamin B2), thiamine (vitamin B1), vitamin C, and ferulic acid.

Benefits of dates for women

Dates contain many trace elements that ensure hormonal balance in women, cycle stability, and reduction of PMS symptoms and menopausal manifestations. Dates are rich in antioxidants that slow down aging, and vitamin B contributes to the nourishment and strengthening of hair and nails.

A study by the National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information, "The effect of late pregnancy consumption of date fruit on labour and delivery," found that women who ate dates during pregnancy had faster natural labor and wider cervical dilation than those who did not eat this superfood.

Dates - benefits for men

Dates contain flavonoids, compounds that contribute to improved potency, erectile and reproductive function. There are claims that this superfood treats male infertility, but this has not been confirmed by experts.

Can children eat dates?

Children can be introduced to dates in their diet after one year of age, but in small pieces and while observing the child's reaction. Dates, despite containing all nutrients, are high in calories and sugar, so the decision of whether to give the child the fruit is up to the parents.

When and how many dates can be eaten?

It is recommended to eat dates in the morning, as their properties will work throughout the day and the calories will not be as scary. It is important not to get carried away, as you should not eat more than 10 dates a day; their properties are lost and you can even get the opposite effect - instead of benefits, dates will cause harm.

Who should not eat dates - contraindications

Despite all the positive properties, dates are best avoided if you have diabetes - dates can significantly raise blood sugar levels, as they have a high glycemic index. Do not consume the fruits excessively, as this can cause problems with the gastrointestinal tract, including diarrhea, ulcers, and other disorders.

Conclusion: dates are beneficial, but moderation is important

Overall, consuming this superfood is safe and beneficial if the daily norm is maintained. Studies show that dates can prevent the development of various diseases, slow down aging, and energize you for the whole day. However, it is important to remember moderation so that beneficial properties do not turn into complications.

