"I welcome progress": Macron commented on the agreement between the USA and Ukraine regarding a ceasefire

The President of France welcomed the progress in negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah regarding a possible 30-day ceasefire. Macron stated that it is now Russia's turn, and France supports a lasting peace with security guarantees for Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes the agreement reached between the delegations of the USA and Ukraine in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). He wrote about this on social media X, reports UNN.
In particular, Macron noted the idea of a possible 30-day ceasefire.
I welcome the progress made in discussions between the United States of America and Ukraine that took place today in Jeddah, particularly regarding the idea of a possible 30-day ceasefire.
Now the ball is clearly in Russia's court. France and its partners remain committed to a strong and lasting peace, underpinned by reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.
Earlier, the agreement between the delegations of the USA and Ukraine was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.
Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal regarding 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition of acceptance and simultaneous implementation by the Russian Federation.
In turn, the United States immediately cancels the pause in intelligence sharing and resumes security assistance to Ukraine. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah.
