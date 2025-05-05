The bad weather left part of the residents without electricity in 5 regions, electricity consumption increased - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased amid cloudy weather, and bad weather has cut off power to 68 settlements in five regions, NEC Ukrenergo said on Monday, UNN writes.

Bad weather

"As a result of adverse weather conditions (heavy rain, hail, gusts of wind), as of the morning, 68 settlements in 5 regions were completely or partially de-energized. Repair crews of oblenergos are working to supply power to all consumers as soon as possible," the company said.

In particular, the bad weather affected the Ternopil region, as noted in the State Emergency Service in the region.

According to the State Emergency Service, on May 4, heavy rains with thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds passed in the Ternopil region. As a result of the bad weather, flooding and power outages were recorded in three settlements.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, May 5, as of 9:30, its level was 8.6% higher than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason is cloudy weather and precipitation in some regions, which causes low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general network," Ukrenergo said.

Yesterday, May 4, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 6.7% lower than the maximum of the previous Sunday. This was explained by a significant warming last week.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing. The situation in the energy system may change, Ukrenergo noted.

