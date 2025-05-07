An external independent commission has completed an audit of the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Despite high expectations, the Commission's findings were alarming: NABU's activities in 2023–2024 were recognized as moderately effective — only the third of four possible levels, that is, the penultimate, UNN reports with reference to the report.

The commission of international experts recorded a number of serious problems in the bureau's work. These include the lack of systematic monitoring of investigations in priority areas, an unclear development strategy, blurred lines of subordination in the organizational structure, problems with internal control and ineffective interagency cooperation. NABU also did not demonstrate any effective actions regarding information leaks during pre-trial investigations, which, according to auditors, creates a significant reputational threat.

The situation with integrity looks particularly critical. NABU employees' integrity checks are assessed as insufficiently objective, and accountability mechanisms are weak. At the same time, the media is abuzz with scandals surrounding dubious assets of NABU detectives, in particular crypto wallets, through which millions of hryvnias pass.

Against this background, the Commission still recommends that the Verkhovna Rada grant NABU the autonomous right to wiretapping. However, such an initiative raises reasonable doubts, especially in light of the "NABUgate" scandal, when detectives were exposed in illegal wiretapping of lawyers, for which criminal proceedings have now been opened against them .

Another controversial point in the recommendations is the proposal to purchase official mobile phones for NABU employees or create a program for using personal devices with enhanced protection. Such an initiative looks particularly inadequate in a situation where the state is forced to accumulate all possible resources to support the army, and society expects maximum frugality in spending.

Overall, the audit showed that NABU has significant problems with efficiency and transparency. Against this background, discussions about expanding its powers without proper reform may look like a threat to the balance of legal institutions in Ukraine.

The commission that assessed NABU included international experts — Martin Arpo, Robert Westbrooks and Hermione Theresa Cronier.