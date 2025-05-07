An audit recognized NABU's activity as only moderately effective: experts pointed to systemic shortcomings and impunity for information "leaks"

$41.450.15
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
03:37 PM • 10135 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

03:25 PM • 15275 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

02:38 PM • 17697 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

02:35 PM • 25226 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

01:29 PM • 25720 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

01:20 PM • 30399 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

10:29 AM • 74762 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84531 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79781 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73176 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
10:29 AM • 74775 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84541 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79790 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73185 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103351 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10583 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57746 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107752 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104357 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115373 views
MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

An audit recognized NABU's activity as only moderately effective: experts pointed to systemic shortcomings and impunity for information "leaks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

An efficiency audit of the NABU revealed problems: lack of systematic monitoring, unclear strategy, and ineffective interaction. Recommendations for expanding powers raise doubts.

An audit recognized NABU's activity as only moderately effective: experts pointed to systemic shortcomings and impunity for information "leaks"

An external independent commission has completed an audit of the effectiveness of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). Despite high expectations, the Commission's findings were alarming: NABU's activities in 2023–2024 were recognized as moderately effective — only the third of four possible levels, that is, the penultimate, UNN reports with reference to the report.

The commission of international experts recorded a number of serious problems in the bureau's work. These include the lack of systematic monitoring of investigations in priority areas, an unclear development strategy, blurred lines of subordination in the organizational structure, problems with internal control and ineffective interagency cooperation. NABU also did not demonstrate any effective actions regarding information leaks during pre-trial investigations, which, according to auditors, creates a significant reputational threat.

The situation with integrity looks particularly critical. NABU employees' integrity checks are assessed as insufficiently objective, and accountability mechanisms are weak. At the same time, the media is abuzz with scandals surrounding dubious assets of NABU detectives, in particular crypto wallets, through which millions of hryvnias pass. 

Against this background, the Commission still recommends that the Verkhovna Rada grant NABU the autonomous right to wiretapping. However, such an initiative raises reasonable doubts, especially in light of the "NABUgate" scandal, when detectives were exposed in illegal wiretapping of lawyers, for which criminal proceedings have now been opened against them . 

Another controversial point in the recommendations is the proposal to purchase official mobile phones for NABU employees or create a program for using personal devices with enhanced protection. Such an initiative looks particularly inadequate in a situation where the state is forced to accumulate all possible resources to support the army, and society expects maximum frugality in spending.

Overall, the audit showed that NABU has significant problems with efficiency and transparency. Against this background, discussions about expanding its powers without proper reform may look like a threat to the balance of legal institutions in Ukraine.

The commission that assessed NABU included international experts — Martin Arpo, Robert Westbrooks and Hermione Theresa Cronier.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
