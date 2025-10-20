The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a fake account impersonating the page of the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Plakhuta

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 7832 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 24131 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 13630 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 17795 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 04:24 AM • 21066 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 24264 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 63306 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100704 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53106 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47570 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 18241 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 14635 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 27221 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 23511 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14386 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 24131 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14622 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100705 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 68035 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 146992 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 54403 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 56577 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 75517 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 74299 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 100480 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a fake account impersonating the page of the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Plakhuta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has discovered a fake account impersonating the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Major General Ihor Plakhuta. Major General Plakhuta does not have social media accounts, and the fake page was created for disinformation and fraud.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a fake account impersonating the page of the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Plakhuta

The Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has discovered a fake account impersonating the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Major General Ihor Plakhuta. This was reported by the communications department of the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The agency warns: Major General Plakhuta does not have any accounts on social networks, and the fake page has no relation to the Commander or the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces.

According to the Territorial Defense Forces, the page was likely created for disinformation, fraud under the guise of "helping the army," collecting personal data, and creating informational confusion.

The Command of the Territorial Defense Forces urges to be careful about information security, not to spread information from suspicious sources, and to report fake accounts to social media administrations and law enforcement agencies.

Verify information before sharing it. The security of the information space is our shared responsibility

- emphasized the communications department of the Territorial Defense Forces.

SBU prevented terrorist attacks in Lviv, organized by Russian special services through fake accounts01.10.25, 13:25 • 2886 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Social network
War in Ukraine
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine