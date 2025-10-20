The Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about a fake account impersonating the page of the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Plakhuta

The Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has discovered a fake account impersonating the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces, Major General Ihor Plakhuta. This was reported by the communications department of the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The agency warns: Major General Plakhuta does not have any accounts on social networks, and the fake page has no relation to the Commander or the Command of the Territorial Defense Forces.

According to the Territorial Defense Forces, the page was likely created for disinformation, fraud under the guise of "helping the army," collecting personal data, and creating informational confusion.

The Command of the Territorial Defense Forces urges to be careful about information security, not to spread information from suspicious sources, and to report fake accounts to social media administrations and law enforcement agencies.

Verify information before sharing it. The security of the information space is our shared responsibility - emphasized the communications department of the Territorial Defense Forces.

SBU prevented terrorist attacks in Lviv, organized by Russian special services through fake accounts